Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

