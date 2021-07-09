Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.97 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.42.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $218.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $164.66 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.