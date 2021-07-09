Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 216 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $2,163.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,282.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.55, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

