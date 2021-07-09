Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.27 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.