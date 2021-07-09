Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3,100.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,471 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,840,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,754,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,876,000 after buying an additional 1,223,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

