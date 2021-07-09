Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes $3.85 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.96% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $407,973,000.

NYSEARCA:BBSC opened at $65.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.24. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $68.50.

