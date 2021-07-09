Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $204,275.24 and approximately $36,029.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.96 or 0.06345252 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00148723 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

