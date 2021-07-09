Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Mastercard worth $2,448,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.32. The stock had a trading volume of 30,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,303. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

