Matrix AI Network (MAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.26 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $5.26 million and $1.08 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.64 or 0.00398846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

