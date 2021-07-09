Matson (NYSE:MATX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.79 and last traded at $65.79. 370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 328,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.43.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Matson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.74. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 20.72%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $309,800.00. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $49,807.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth $306,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth $1,107,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 37.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 153.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,168 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

