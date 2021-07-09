Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,124 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,638. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

