Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,836 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 216,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,604,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 377,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

