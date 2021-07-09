Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 528 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,279. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.40. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

