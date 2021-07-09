Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 856 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.10. 111,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,923. The company has a market capitalization of $342.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.35 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

