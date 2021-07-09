Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

UNP traded up $3.56 on Friday, hitting $221.90. The company had a trading volume of 65,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.87. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $164.66 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

