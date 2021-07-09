Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $68.13. 56,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,824. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.