Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 199,542 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 434.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.2% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,635. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

