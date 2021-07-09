Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 3,273 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

PG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.32. The company had a trading volume of 175,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,596,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $336.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

