Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 538 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.99. 20,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $203.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.35. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

