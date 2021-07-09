Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $613,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.67. 7,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,924. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.