Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $23,848,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.90. 1,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,171. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

