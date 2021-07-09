Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 112,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.75. 16,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

