Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.60. 2,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

