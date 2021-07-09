Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 95,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 75,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 858.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.10. 31,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,350. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.84.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

