Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

