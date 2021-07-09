Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after purchasing an additional 663,915 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after buying an additional 553,101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,482,000 after buying an additional 518,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 587,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after buying an additional 149,843 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CBSH traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.48. 4,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,410. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.47. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

