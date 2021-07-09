Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $266,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Water Works by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.16. 2,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,381. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.76 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

