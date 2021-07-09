Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $212.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,543. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.15. The stock has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

