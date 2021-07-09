Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

