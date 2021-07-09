Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,653 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.66. 181,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.90. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $394.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

