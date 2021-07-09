Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,761 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,514 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.74. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.