Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,239 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after purchasing an additional 191,339 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.35. 35,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,959. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

