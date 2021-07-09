Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,618 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.59. 61,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

