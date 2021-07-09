Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,929 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $60.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.72. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

