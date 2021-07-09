Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.57. 27,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,917. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

