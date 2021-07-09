Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,831,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.0% in the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 115.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $5.18 on Friday, hitting $412.33. 137,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.64. The firm has a market cap of $182.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.42.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.20.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.