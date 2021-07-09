Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $4.14 on Friday, reaching $313.29. 45,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,261. The company has a market cap of $198.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $309.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

