Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

