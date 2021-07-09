Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 3,291 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.6% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,143. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Barclays dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

