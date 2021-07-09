Matthew R. Foster Sells 1,540 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,058,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew R. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.55. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

