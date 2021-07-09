MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.30

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $542,567.35 and $18,926.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,408.50 or 0.99991009 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039394 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.51 or 0.01246614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00380163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.00385637 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006536 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004671 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

