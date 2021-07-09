MayTech Global Investments LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.8% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Booking by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

Booking stock traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,171.46. The stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,013. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,282.83. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.55, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

