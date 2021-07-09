MayTech Global Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 137,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,823,000. KE accounts for 1.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Shares of BEKE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,073. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion and a PE ratio of 264.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

