MayTech Global Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 3.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 39.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.54.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $558.38. 5,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.84 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 747.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

