M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 146.43 ($1.91). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 139 ($1.82), with a volume of 310,316 shares trading hands.

SAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.60) target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

