McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 581,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.67. 16,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,962. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.