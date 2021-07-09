McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.35 on Friday, hitting $235.19. 55,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $182.62 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.