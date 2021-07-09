McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Shares Down 3.4%

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15. 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPHYF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank cut McPhy Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

McPhy Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPHYF)

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

