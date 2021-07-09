Mdex (MDX) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00004895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $856.36 million and approximately $48.02 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00121083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00164738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,183.26 or 1.00025331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00947635 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,377,479 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

