MDH Acquisition (NYSE:MDH) Trading Down 0.1%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.64. 14,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 19,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in MDH Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in MDH Acquisition in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in MDH Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

